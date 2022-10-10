Celebrating ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’, India’s First and Biggest Gifting Festival

The festive season is here and making the celebrations bigger and brighter than ever before is Dunzo, India's leading quick commerce brand, with its latest campaign ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’. Gifting is an essential part of festivities, and Dunzo has set its heart on sharing this joy with its customers by giving them a free surprise gift everyday along with their order. The campaign will be live only in Bengaluru and marks the first time ever that a gifting campaign on such a massive scale is being undertaken by any brand in India.