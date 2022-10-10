Celebrating ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’, India’s First and Biggest Gifting Festival

The campaign aims to spread love and festive cheer with a surprise gift for each user every day of the Diwali month.
The festive season is here and making the celebrations bigger and brighter than ever before is Dunzo, India's leading quick commerce brand, with its latest campaign ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’. Gifting is an essential part of festivities, and Dunzo has set its heart on sharing this joy with its customers by giving them a free surprise gift everyday along with their order. The campaign will be live only in Bengaluru and marks the first time ever that a gifting campaign on such a massive scale is being undertaken by any brand in India.
For three weeks, each user will receive one surprise gift everyday with their Dunzo order. Customers can order from a range of festive products and everyday essentials, be it chocolates, sweets, dry-fruits, pulses, fresh fruits/veggies, or even candles, and in turn be surprised with a thoughtful gift from Dunzo for that extra festive cheer. ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’ reflects the warmth and excitement that the festive season brings to India.
“Whether you’re 5 or 50, we all love receiving surprise gifts. Gifting during Diwali is such a beautiful tradition that is practiced across India, and we wanted to add even more joy and happiness to the consumer’s festive mood with ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’. All our customers in Bengaluru will receive one surprise gift everyday with their order for three weeks straight. Next year, we’d love to celebrate Dunzo Wali Diwali with our users across other cities as well,” said Tanveer Khan, GM-Brand, Dunzo.
The campaign will be amplified with a 360 approach, through airport, radio, TV and outdoor hoardings across key areas in the city.
Mrunmayi Oke, head - category & growth, Dunzo also shared her views saying, “Dunzo Daily has brought convenience to the way consumers shop for their daily essentials, thereby transforming shopping habits. The festive season is an important time to add more value to our customers. With our ‘Dunzo Wali Diwali’ campaign, we want to elevate their experience by introducing an element of surprise. This campaign is a playful way of being a part of the festivities and expressing our forever appreciation for our customers.”
Dunzo Daily can be accessed through the Dunzo app on Android and iOS.