Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 54% of IPL 15 ad volume

Four out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the e-commerce sector.
The 15th edition of the TATA IPL (IPL 15) witnessed celebrity-endorsed advertising account for 54% of the ad volume as per a report. According to TAM Sports, the share of celebrity-endorsed commercials based on average ad volume per channel per match, in IPL 15, increased by 6% over IPL 14.
The above top five categories and advertisers accounted for 64% and 44% share of celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 15 and four out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the e-commerce sector.
Among all professions, film actors led in brand endorsements with almost 50% share of ad volumes, followed by sportspersons with 34% share during IPL 15. However, the share of TV actors and actresses endorsed ads contributed only 3% share of ad volumes in IPL 15.
An interesting point to note is that compared to IPL 14, the overall number of celebrities endorsing ads in IPL 15 was reduced by 12%.
Shah Rukh Khan was on top with a 9% share of ad volumes during matches of IPL 15, while Ranveer Singh topped IPL 14. Three out of the Top five overall celebrities were common in both IPL 15 and IPL 14. And coming to sportspeople, M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli were among the Top five sportspeople from both IPL 15 and IPL 14.