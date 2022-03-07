Celio Future Fashion awards its digital communications mandate to Digitas India

Speaking about the partnership, Suparna Bose, Sr. Marketing Manager, Celio Future Fashion said: “With the transition to the new normal on its way, internationally acclaimed French menswear brand Celio, renowned for its avant-garde and sartorial fashion trends for men has to be the first stop for every au courant man. With digital led creative communication being the key focus area for Celio, we’re delighted to partner with Digitas to further elevate the brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with Celio’s ideology and together, we’re confident of scaling up the brand’s media footprint using clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry.”