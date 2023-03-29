Celio India launches a campaign Ft. Emiway Bantai, Ranveer Allahbadia, Umran Malik and Naâman

Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “We believe great brands are those that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. It could be through a powerful thought, actions, or a combination of both. For Celio, we found it in a point of view that inspires people to forge their own path, to define success on their terms, to go off script, to go from having a herd mentality to having a ‘heard’ mentality (i.e listening to your heart). The best part is that this is very much a part of Celio’s DNA. The question was how do we express it? Not as a campaign, but by creating pop culture by collaborating with four people who made it by doing things their way. Their stories were told in what is one of the greatest mediums for telling personal stories, hip-hop. I’m grateful to our clients; Satyen, Stanton, Suparna, and their teams for not just backing the idea but being amazing partners in crime.”