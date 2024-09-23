Celio's new film celebrates love and style through last-minute festive shopping

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Celio, the French menswear brand, celebrates the festive spirit with the launch of its new digital film, capturing the essence of love, joy, and shared moments during the Durga Pujo and Dussehra festivals. The brand’s campaign showcases how Celio’s versatile premium menswear collection helps customers find their perfect style match, while also celebrating the bonds of togetherness.
This festive season, Celio brings its latest campaign to two culturally rich markets— West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. Recognising the nuances of these regions, the brand has adapted the film in Bengali and Telugu languages to create a more personalised and relatable experience for local audiences. In Bengal, the digital film stars popular actors John Bhattacharya and Ushasi Ray, while in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, well-known actor Akhil Sarthak and actress Pujita Ponnada bring the story to life. The film’s art direction, set design, and casting have been thoughtfully tailored to reflect the cultural vibrancy and regional flavour of each market.
Sharing his enthusiasm for the campaign, Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India says, ‘’Festivals are a time to celebrate the bonds we share, and our new festive campaign perfectly captures the warmth, love, and spontaneity that make these occasions so special. We wanted to tell a story that resonates across India, while also paying homage to the unique cultural nuances of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. These two regions are very important to us, and this campaign is our way of deepening our connection with the people there. We aim to make Celio a part of festive celebrations, ensuring that no matter the occasion, one can find their love and style match with us. Through this film, we’re inviting everyone to embrace the festive spirit and celebrate in style with Celio, doing it your way’’.
The film is produced by Schbang Motion Pictures.
The digital film follows a relatable and playful storyline of a young couple navigating the typical last-minute festive shopping. Their light-hearted banter revolves around the husband's habit of procrastination, much to his wife’s amusement. As the wife takes charge and buys him a stylish festive shirt from Celio, the story takes a sweet twist when the husband surprises her not only with a beautifully decorated home but also by wearing the very same shirt she had picked out for him. The couple’s shared taste in fashion becomes a touching symbol of their love, adding warmth and joy to the festive celebrations.
Simran Kulkarni, group creative manager, Schbang says, “When writing this script, we drew inspiration from a real-life story that instantly brought us joy, and we knew it would do the same for others. It’s been wonderful to watch how our production team at Schbang Motion Pictures brought this story to life, capturing the emotions and warmth in a way that leaves you with a smile. It's a feeling that everyone can relate to, and that’s what makes it so special”.
The festive film showcases Celio’s versatile collection, featuring a range of stylish and comfortable pieces such as loose denims, cargo pants, embroidered and flat knit shirts, premium soft-touch jeans, and polos— perfect for any festive occasion. Each piece blends fashion with comfort, allowing individuals to express their unique style while celebrating with loved ones. Available both online at www.celio.in and in Celio stores across India, the brand’s premium collection is crafted to elevate the festive spirit.