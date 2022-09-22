Center Fresh, Dharma 2.0 unveils the magic of first meetings in their latest digital film ‘Jadoo’

Do you remember the first weeks of college? The new classes, a whole new world of possibilities and a long roster of ‘firsts’. The most special of them all is perhaps the possibilities of ‘first meetings’ and fresh connections. In its latest digital release, Center fresh, which is India’s iconic chewing gum brand, takes us on a journey to experience the magic of first meetings with the new film ‘Jadoo’. This film comes with a burst of fresh breath confidence, in partnership with the master storytellers at Dharma 2.0.