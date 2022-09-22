Center Fresh, Dharma 2.0 unveils the magic of first meetings in their latest digital film ‘Jadoo’

The film embodies the brand’s nucleus of fresh breath confidence.
Do you remember the first weeks of college? The new classes, a whole new world of possibilities and a long roster of ‘firsts’. The most special of them all is perhaps the possibilities of ‘first meetings’ and fresh connections. In its latest digital release, Center fresh, which is India’s iconic chewing gum brand, takes us on a journey to experience the magic of first meetings with the new film ‘Jadoo’. This film comes with a burst of fresh breath confidence, in partnership with the master storytellers at Dharma 2.0.
For millennials and Gen Z, the dating rule book is largely governed by how they are perceived during initial interactions. One of the many occasions of making impressions are the first days at college, which is overwhelming for everyone. Nervous energy hinders them from expressing themselves and making the first move. The new film ‘Jadoo’ brings alive this excitement of first meetings in college.
Commenting on the film Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director - Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI) said “Center fresh has always had a finger on the pulse of the youth, and we are always looking to showcase a slice of their life in our brand communication. With ‘Jadoo’, and the association with Dharma 2.0 we aim to give them a peek into relatable moments from their college life but with the Center fresh magic at the heart of the narrative.’
Conceptualized by Dharma 2.0, Wavemaker India and Ogilvy, the narrative pivots on the proposition of fresh breath confidence while the storytelling has a distinctive Bollywood treatment that’s contemporary, fresh, and engaging, in true Dharma style. The digital film was unveiled on social media platforms by Karan Johar himself and is amplified across all digital channels.
Commenting on its association with Dharma 2.0, Karthik Nagarajan chief content officer, Wavemaker India and Head – Branded Content, Group M India further added, “Dharma is known for cult classics that define the youth culture. The synergies with Center fresh are extremely organic. I am confident that the second film ‘Jadoo’ will strike the same chord as our first work ‘Parda’ did.”
Dharma Productions has carved a niche for itself by tapping into the sensibilities of young minds and the digital arm Dharma 2.0 has innovated and created clutter breaking solutions across digital space in a short span of time. This collaboration brings to fore a unique treatment to digital films by leveraging the strength of leading production houses like Dharma.
Punit Malhotra – director Dharma 2.0 says, “Dharma 2.0 is committed to striking a chord with the enthusiastic Indian youth. One of the many occasions that they relate to is those first few days of college that are always special. It was a great experience working with the Center fresh team as they know the pulse of their audience, appreciate good storytelling, and never shy away from bringing in fresh perspectives to keep up with the times.”