Center Fresh’s latest campaign ‘Dimaag pe rakhe lagam’ pokes fun at overthinking woes

Center fresh, the chewing gum brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign that taps into the consumer insight of overthinking. The idea is inspired by the Center fresh’s “India Overthinking Report”, developed in partnership with YouGov, which revealed that 81% of people spend over three hours a day caught up in overthinking. The latest campaign ‘Dimaag pe rakhe lagam’ positions Center fresh as a refreshing pause in the day - a simple way to bring you back to the moment with a burst of freshness.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful insight: most people tend to overthink about small issues. Center fresh brings to you two quirky new TVCs that blend humor with warmth, to spotlight everyday people overthinking about the smallest of things. And when overthinking takes over, all it needs is a burst of freshness to quiet the mind, offering a fresh perspective and a moment of calm.

Speaking about the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “Center Fresh has always stood for freshness - and with the new campaign, the minty burst of freshness will help break the cycle of overthinking and bring moments of clarity. The TVC shines a light on those amusing moments of overthinking, inspired by insights from our recently released Center fresh India Overthinking Report. With the tagline ‘Dimaag pe rakhe lagaam’, we’re encouraging consumers to take a pause, stay present, and enjoy a fresh perspective when thoughts start to wander.”

“At Perfetti Van Melle India, our brands have consistently stayed in step with culture - bringing joy, refreshment, and humour to every possible conceivable moment. With the ‘Dimaag pe rakhe lagaam’ campaign, Center fresh steps into an interesting new space. The brand has presence in over 3 million outlets in India and that’s why it aims to excite its consumers with new campaigns. The two TVCs directed by Nitesh Tiwari and conceptualised by our agency partner Ogilvy delivers, interesting look into overthinking spirals in our everyday lives.” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

“While directing the ad films, what excited me most was the opportunity to visualise what overthinking actually feels like—the inner chaos, the spiral, the absurd ‘what ifs’ we all carry. The opportunity was to keep it real but light, to find humour in the madness that is relatable. Center Fresh’s role as a simple disruptor—a small moment that snaps you back to the moment, fits in beautifully. It’s rare when a brand insight gives you such rich, relatable storytelling.” - said Nitesh Tiwari, ad film director.

Crafted by Ogilvy, the film is rooted in a humorous narrative that resonates especially with younger audiences who often find themselves navigating digital chatter, mixed signals, and everyday overthinking.

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer - West, Ogilvy India, added, “We wanted to capture those universal moments of overthinking that people silently battle every day. Reading too much into a deleted message, wondering if your own cash looks like a bribe, these moments perfectly reflect how the smallest trigger can send your brain into complete overdrive. Center Fresh, with its burst of freshness, becomes that tiny but powerful moment of clarity. A reality check that snaps you out of the spiral and puts the brakes on your racing mind. Because sometimes all your overthinking brain needs is to hit refresh.

The campaign is being rolled out across TV, digital platforms, and social media.