Center fruit onboards Harmanpreet Kaur for its latest “Mood Ting Tong” Gully cricket campaign

This digital-only series will be promoted on social media platform.
The cricket season in India is in full swing with the Indian Premier League 2023. While IPL has contributed to the nation’s passion for sport in the last decade, the real excitement has always been felt on playgrounds and in housing societies where gully cricket matches are played!
To capitalize on this euphoria and take the excitement quotient a notch above, Center fruit from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India has taken a step forward with its latest campaign ‘Mood Ting Tong League’. The brand has roped in ace cricketer and captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team – Harmanpreet Kaur and digital influencer RJ Sukriti as key protagonists who will be seen in a creative banter around gully cricket featuring Center fruit’s unique Tennis Ball shaped chewing gum.
The brand through this digital series aims to mirror India’s passion for sports, especially Women’s cricket through the idea of gully cricket, and bring alive the fervor. Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently captained Mumbai Indians to victory in the first Women’s Premier League is hence perfectly positioned to champion this idea.
Taking the insight from how a tennis ball has traditionally been used while playing gully cricket in India, the campaign will feature Center fruit Tennis ball-shaped gum – a first-of-its-kind chewing gum that comes in a tennis ball shape with pineapple-flavored liquid filling.
Starring the multifaceted RJ Sukriti, the content series will see her as colourful & relatable everyday character, bouncing her unique personality off to the serious Harmanpreet as they play gully cricket with the Tennis Ball shaped chewing gum. The sequence progresses with both Sukriti & Harmanpreet stumping each other with their quirky comebacks and cricketing skills. Through this journey, Center fruit Tennis ball shaped chewing gum is seen as a catalyst for ‘mood transformation’.
Commenting on the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director at Perfetti Van Melle India, stressed the significance of women's cricket and brand's proactive role in its promotion. He stated, "Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and we believe it is crucial to also celebrate the immense talent and potential within women's cricket. With the Mood Ting Tong League campaign, we are not only embracing India's passion for cricket but also striving to shine a spotlight on women's cricket. By featuring Harmanpreet, who embodies the dynamism of women's cricket, we hope to inspire a new wave of enthusiasm among fans. Through our ting tong way, we aspire to create an inclusive and empowering cricketing experience that resonates with both existing fans and new audiences alike."