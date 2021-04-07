Centrick wins the integrated creative mandate for Lifelong Online

The new mandate now includes brand strategy and positioning, content creation, production, packaging and 360 degree advertising solutions.
Following a competitive pitch process, Lifelong Online has appointed Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP as their agency of record for the second year in a row. The new mandate now includes brand strategy and positioning, content creation, production, packaging and 360 degree advertising solutions. Centrick is also now the media buying and planning agency on record.
Last year, Centrick designed and developed the new online e-commerce portal for the brand, along with campaigns to sell massagers and fitness equipment.
Roy Menezes - partner and chief creative officer at Centrick said, “Winning this is an honour for us. It's a testament to our philosophy of "Making Brands Look Good" by building them digital first, mobile friendly and future ready. As the saying goes “it takes a village to raise a child”, this win took the effort of an entire team, that not only gave it everything last year, but also in this pitch process. Winning the media buying and production mandate, gives us confidence in the investments made in these divisions.”
Prerna Nagpal - head Of marketing at Lifelong Online Retail said, “We met multiple agencies, but Centrick won our hearts with their strategy, creative approach and enthusiasm for the brand. We are building products for India and Centrick totally gets that. Their pitch was altogether in line with our objectives and we will now be extending that aesthetic and those insights to all facets of the brand. Their performance last year in delivering our new e-commerce platform and ROI driven content across our Kitchen, Home, Fitness and Lifestyle categories made the decision that much easier.”
Centrick was conceived in December 2019 by Roy Menezes, Vikram Gaikwad, and Vistasp Hodiwala.