Centrick wins the social media mandate for 3 Kirloskar companies

The account was awarded to centrick.in purely on its credentials and without a pitch.
Centrick, founded in December 2019 with the sole purpose of “Making Brands Look Good” by building them digital first, mobile friendly, high on engagement, and rooted in sentiment, adds another prestigious client to its roster.
It will now handle the social media mandate for Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited and Kirloskar Chillers. The account was awarded to centrick.in purely on its credentials and without a pitch.
Gauri Kirloskar, director - Kirloskar Oil Engines says, We chose Centrick because I had worked with Roy while he was at his previous firm. At Centrick, their passion for digital is contagious and we see them consistently bringing out of the box ideas to the table. We know working with them is going to be fun and we are excited to have them on board as our masterminds for social presence and content.
Roy Menezes - partner and chief creative officer - Centrick adds “When one of India’s oldest and most trusted conglomerates puts its faith in you, it's a huge honour. Being open-minded, trusting and forward-thinking are the few qualities you wish for in your clients and we have found just that with these 3 companies. We look forward to a relationship that grows leaps and bounds and we can’t thank them enough for placing their trust in us even at a time like this.
Centrick, conceived in December by Roy Menezes, Vikram Gaikwad and Vistasp Hodiwala, addresses the challenges of the digital age by placing itself on the intersection of technology and creativity.