Centrum launches 'Recharge Energy Drink Mix' with Anushka Sharma

Centrum, an American multivitamin brand produced by Haleon, announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of Centrum Recharge, a new entrant into the Energy drink mix category. The product is designed to enable consumers to replenish essential vitamins and minerals lost during daily activities, offering support for energy, immunity, and hydration.

While most products focus on restoring electrolytes, Centrum Recharge aims to replenish 13 essential vitamins and minerals including B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Zinc—nutrients that support energy, immunity, and hydration.

According to the brand, Centrum Recharge contains twice the amount of vitamins and minerals compared to leading multivitamin beverage mixes and has no added sugars. The product is positioned as a health-focused alternative in the growing energy supplement category.

The product is packed in individual sachets. Sharing insights on the new launch, Atish Negi, category lead– vitamin and mineral supplements, Haleon ISC, said, “We are excited to add Centrum Recharge to our Centrum India portfolio. We believe Centrum Recharge addresses a significant need for a nutritious solution for energy and hydration - that aligns with the active lifestyles of today’s consumers. Centrum Recharge is not just an energy drink mix, it's a comprehensive wellness solution when taken along with a daily diet that provides essential nutrients to support energy, immunity, and hydration, without any added sugars which is generally present in many competing products. It has been carefully crafted keeping in mind the micronutrient needs of different sets of consumers. It is available in 2 variants - for kids and for adults.”

To support the launch of Centrum Recharge, Centrum has released a multimedia campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The films show everyday situations where people feel tired during their routines and use Centrum Recharge to restore energy.

The campaign highlights the message: "Our body loses vitamins and minerals every day which makes us feel tired. Now win it back with Centrum Recharge." The product contains 13 vitamins and minerals and is positioned as a convenient option to support energy, immunity, and hydration.

Anushka Sharma commented, “I am glad to be a part of the Centrum family and to represent Centrum Recharge. As someone who leads an active lifestyle, I understand the importance of maintaining energy levels and replenishing essential nutrients. Centrum Recharge helps individuals seeking a nutritious way to stay energised and hydrated."

The campaign will run across multiple platforms, including digital, offline, and sports and fitness activations. Centrum Recharge will be available in orange flavour at Rs. 10 per 5g sachet in pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets, and on e-commerce platforms across India.