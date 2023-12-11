Centrum onboards Kajal Aggarwal to launch new campaign

The brand aims to create awareness around the need for multivitamins through the TVC film featuring Kajal.
Centrum, an American multivitamin brand produced by Haleon, has announced actress and entrepreneur Kajal Aggarwal as a brand ambassador for the launch of its new range of Multivitamin and Protein powders in India.
The campaign with Kajal promotes the importance of a balanced diet and inclusion of multivitamins along with diet to fill nutritional gaps. It highlights Kajal's seamless management of her multiple roles with the brand’s support.
Expressing her excitement, Kajal said, “Being an actress, entrepreneur and a new mother, I strive to give my 100% every day, and to keep up with a multi-life like mine, it is essential to take care of one’s body and health on the inside. I’m excited to be associated with Centrum for this new multivitamin protein powders and gummies range. It is heartening to witness a brand that truly cares for women and enables them to prioritise their own health.”
Women and Men variants provide 24 vital vitamins, minerals and plant protein for overall health. The Kid’s variant provides 24 vital vitamins, minerals, probiotics along with plant and milk-based protein for holistic growth.
Commenting on this new association, Anurita Chopra, head of marketing, India Subcontinent, Haleon, said, “Kajal, being an inspiration for many, is the perfect fit to inspire Indians to prioritise their health every day. We hope to not only educate Indians on the importance of multivitamins but also drive behavioural change that enables Indians to be healthy inside, and glow outside.”
Mithun Mukherjee, executive creative director, FCB Interface, said, “In today’s fast-paced life, women often find themselves juggling multiple roles, including those of a caregiver, professional, partner and possibly a parent. Unfortunately, their diet ends up playing catch-up with their life, creating a gap. Multivitamins become extremely important to fulfil it.”
Arijit Sengupta, executive creative director, FCB Interface, added, “As a real-life mom as well as an actress, Kajal leads a very active multi-life where she has to juggle between her personal and professional commitments. She truly brings out the energy and vibrance Centrum stands for, effortlessly embodying the brand ethos of More power to you.”