Centuary Mattress appoints PAD Group as its Creative Agency

Gautam Reddy, founder of PAD Group, shared his excitement: "The journey with Centuary Mattress has been a remarkable one, and we're absolutely thrilled to continue this partnership. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions, and we look forward to even more success together. We're excited to bring fresh ideas and compelling campaigns to the world of sleep solutions. Our team is geared up to keep dreaming big and crafting extraordinary branding strategies that will make Centuary Mattress stand apart in the market."