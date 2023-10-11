Centuary Mattress appoints PAD Group as its Creative Agency

This marks the second consecutive year of collaboration between the two companies
Centuary Mattress, a prominent player in the bedding industry renowned for its premium sleep solutions, has reaffirmed its trust in PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications, marking the second year of their successful collaboration. The partnership reflects their dedication to strategising, planning, and crafting creative content for online and offline platforms.
This year, PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications will embark on a comprehensive communication strategy with a three-fold mission: increasing brand awareness, highlighting the value proposition to consumers, and driving sales. The strategy encompasses the development and execution of brand films, the design of offline promotional materials, online reputation management, and the meticulous refinement of brand strategies.
Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, general manager brand & marketing of Centuary Mattress, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership: "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with PAD Group for the second year in a row. Their strategic thinking and deep understanding of our category have been instrumental in helping us reach new heights. Together, we aim to create even more engaging and impactful campaigns that resonate with our customers and reinforce our position as an expert in quality sleep solutions."
Gautam Reddy, founder of PAD Group, shared his excitement: "The journey with Centuary Mattress has been a remarkable one, and we're absolutely thrilled to continue this partnership. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions, and we look forward to even more success together. We're excited to bring fresh ideas and compelling campaigns to the world of sleep solutions. Our team is geared up to keep dreaming big and crafting extraordinary branding strategies that will make Centuary Mattress stand apart in the market."
Abdul Ahad, the creative director at PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications, emphasized the brand's mission: "As a specialist brand, we're looking to build a relationship with consumers that enables them to look beyond the price and superficial claims of technology. Lucky for us, we have a product that lives up to the promise."
Centuary recently launched its 'Copper sleep is better sleep' campaign, featuring badminton star P V Sindhu as the brand's new face. This campaign underscores Centuary Mattress as the go-to sleep specialist in partnership with a badminton specialist. Notably, in 2022, Centuary's 'Sleepables' film featuring Sania Mirza garnered a staggering 6.4 million social media views and secured the prestigious Best Branded Content award at the IMA South awards.