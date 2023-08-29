Centuary Mattresses onboards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

PV Sindhu, said, “Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."