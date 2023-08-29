Centuary Mattresses onboards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

PV Sindhu will be promoting the importance of using the right mattress for fitness well-being.
Badminton player PV Sindhu has been chosen as the new brand ambassador for Centuary Mattress. This partnership joins together two champions of Hyderabad - Sindhu for her outstanding badminton skills, and Centuary Mattress for its excellence in sleep and comfort products.
PV Sindhu will be promoting the importance of using the right mattress for fitness and well-being by partnering with Centuary's innovative products. Sindhu's national popularity as a Padma Bhushan awardee and one of the most decorated badminton players in the country will help the brand reach different geographies across India.
Centuary has recently introduced Gel Latex, A-Rise & Viscopedic mattresses, which use copper gel technology instead of conventional gel technology. This is a more natural way to provide pressure relief and minimise body heat, resulting in a better night's sleep for customers.
Uttam Malani, executive director at Centuary Mattress, is elated to welcome PV Sindhu to the Centuary family as the new brand ambassador. Sindhu shares Centuary's values of excellence and dedication and is a perfect fit for the company. As India's Sleep Specialist, Centuary looks forward to reaching out to all individuals with innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration with Sindhu, India's Sports Specialist.
PV Sindhu, said, “Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."