CenturyDoors launches its new Digital Film for consumer education

The advertisement has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson and directed by Visual Audio.
CenturyDoors is now a leading brand in the doors category and has released its new independent digital film for its customers that educates but with a creative twist.
Door as a finished product contributes to two key aspects of a home. It adds to the beauty of a home, and it is also the identity of security of a home. CenturyDoors blends these two aspects beautifully with its gorgeous designs and strong features. CenturyDoors are slam-proof, swell-proof, borer and termite proof and comes with a whopping 25-year warranty.
In its latest digital campaign, CenturyDoors features the woes of having a termite infested ordinary door. A door with termites can not only hamper one’s home’s safety but can also have a great impact on their reputation. Veteran actor Tiku Talsania plays the lead in the film and delivers the message beautifully with his impeccable acting skills and classic facial expressions. The chaos caused by the termites and Tiku is balanced with the dead-pan comic voiceover of Vijay Raj who closes the film educating the customers about what may happen as a consequence of misinformed purchases.
The advertisement has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson and directed by Visual Audio and will be promoted highly across social media and leading digital platforms to cater to the target audience with effective impact, reach and frequency.
Speaking on the new film, Nikita Bansal, executive director, CenturyPly said, “CenturyDoors is built to endure everything a door is subjected to everyday. The product is an all-rounder not only in terms of tested features but also in terms of exclusive designs. The product is manufactured using CenturyPly that is synonymous with strength and durability. Our new film for CenturyDoors conveys the disadvantages of not choosing a termite proof door. It has been depicted in a language that is most relatable to our customers. With this film we simply want to make our customers aware of the challenges that are inevitable with the wrong choice of doors and thus urge them to trust only pioneers when it comes to home interiors. With a wide range of features and designs, CenturyDoors is here to change the game for doors as a category.”