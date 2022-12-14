CenturyDoors launches its new Digital Film for consumer education

Speaking on the new film, Nikita Bansal, executive director, CenturyPly said, “CenturyDoors is built to endure everything a door is subjected to everyday. The product is an all-rounder not only in terms of tested features but also in terms of exclusive designs. The product is manufactured using CenturyPly that is synonymous with strength and durability. Our new film for CenturyDoors conveys the disadvantages of not choosing a termite proof door. It has been depicted in a language that is most relatable to our customers. With this film we simply want to make our customers aware of the challenges that are inevitable with the wrong choice of doors and thus urge them to trust only pioneers when it comes to home interiors. With a wide range of features and designs, CenturyDoors is here to change the game for doors as a category.”