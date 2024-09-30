CenturyPly highlights 'Inclusivity is Priority' through its annual initiative

Century Plyboards (India), a manufacturer of plywood and laminates in India, once again honours the true ‘heroes of life’ through its annual initiative, ‘CenturyHeroes’ 2024.

Advertisment

The CenturyHeroes campaign supports community heroes and highlights important issues. This year, CenturyPly is focusing on creating a more inclusive environment for specially-abled individuals facing mobility challenges, promoting a conversation about inclusivity in design.

In the absence of accessible furniture, people are facing challenges related to mobility in India. Hence, by shattering the stigma surrounding disability-friendly furnishings, CenturyPly has set a new benchmark for inclusivity in the industry, inspiring a wave of change and paving the way for a more accessible and equitable future for all.

Inclusive Furniture is designed to meet the needs of people with mobility challenges with its design. CenturyPly aims to create spaces where everyone, regardless of physical ability, can find comfort and ease.

This year’s campaign follows an interior designer who incorporates inclusive furniture in her home to ensure every guest feels welcomed. Visual Audio conveyed this message of inclusivity with the help of artists like Purva Parag and actors Aakash Talwar and Sumit Singh.