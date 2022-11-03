CERA Sanitaryware launches new campaign with brand ambassadors Kiara Advani and Vijay Devarkonda

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign showcases the brand in a young and glamourous avatar
CERA, India's most trusted sanitaryware brand has launched its latest 360-degree campaign, ‘This is your space, Play it your way’. Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India, the new campaign showcases the brand and its products in a young and glamorous avatar. This youthful theme is also followed in the choice of the two new brand ambassadors, style icons of the moment - Kiara Advani and Vijay Devarkonda.
The campaign highlights the versatility of CERA’s collection, showcasing how it has something for everyone, featuring a wide range of sanitaryware, faucets, and tiles with the latest styles and technology, something that goes with everyone’s style, whatever it may be - minimalist or maximalist, modern or classical.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Joy Chauhan - Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “Wunderman Thompson is really proud to have worked with team Cera on their latest campaign, "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way." Our work is aimed at delivering growth and value for our clients while showcasing creative bravery at its best. Cera's latest campaign achieves both these goals brilliantly and redefines the brand for today's more suave and assertive youth.”
Commenting on the association, Deepshikha Khaitan, joint managing director, said: “At CERA, we’ve always been proud of evolving constantly with the times, be it with our communication or our product innovation. Our latest campaign, "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way." showcases that evolution perfectly, as this campaign really speaks to the modern Indian consumer, with Kiara and Vijay as our brand ambassadors, and the display of a new, suave and bold CERA.”