CERA Sanitaryware signs Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors for their upcoming campaign

They bring their chic vibes into the bold , suave and young avatar of CERA.
CERA, the sanitaryware brand has announced the appointment of Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors to endorse their sanitaryware, faucets, wellness & tiles category.
Recognized as superstars who have captivated the imagination of the next generation, the duo, with their impeccable charm and authentic sense of style, step into the world of CERA with an energy that captures the pulse of the youth. They bring their chic vibes into the bold , suave and young avatar of CERA.
The brand will launch a 360 degree campaign, featuring the megastars and their range of products. The communication will position CERA as a dynamic, buzzy brand that cares about the unique personal style of the aspirational and discerning Indian millennials. The campaign will be going live in October during Diwali festivity.
Commenting on the association, Deepshikha Khaitan , Jt managing director – CERA Sanitaryware, said: “We are delighted to have Kiara and Vijay as the faces of our brand as well as our upcoming campaign. Their stylish persona, youthful vibe and endearing energy resonates well with the brand ethos. We are excited to see the journey unfold as both of them together exemplify the style quotient and youthful spirit of our brand.”
Talking about the association, Kiara Advani, said: “It’s a great experience to associate with a brand whose vision resonates with me. I have always felt that great style is born from authenticity, and consumers these days display the style icon in them with pride. This authenticity of style is what first struck me when I was approached by Cera, and I really look forward to exciting things ahead!”
Vijay Deverakonda adds about his association with the brand: “Ours is a generation with a voice. When we’ve got it, we love to flaunt it. Not to impress others, but to assert our style and our personality. I feel Cera as a brand understands that and I have always been a strong believer in having your unique voice and sense of style. I’m thrilled to be a part of this upcoming campaign that truly represents this idea.”