Cetaphil Baby’s latest film celebrates co parenting with Rohit Sharma

Entourage Films has produced a new campaign for Cetaphil Baby titled ‘Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara’, a film that explores evolving parenting dynamics in India. The campaign features cricketer Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors, portraying the shared roles and responsibilities of modern parenting.

Directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and shot by Yash Khanna, the film uses a light and authentic tone to depict everyday moments of care and connection between parents and their child.

Joyeeta Patpatia, director, said: “Making this film was an unexpected joy. I got to direct Rohit Sharma in an uninhibited environment and got to bring out a fun, playful and caring side of him. Usually shooting with babies is unpredictable so it was nerve wracking to think of back up plans with our limited time with Rohit! But we got lucky with a 9 month old star who was happiest in front of the camera.



Entourage created a smooth butter production process. Rohit and Ritika were both entertained and I couldn't stop smiling behind the camera. It was wonderful to observe Rohit's ease with handling a baby, our campaign for Parenting ki Nayi Parampara couldn't have had better brand ambassadors.”

Garima Arora, executive producer, Entourage Films, said: “Cetaphil Baby was indeed a very special project for us. It was the first time we were shooting with such young babies. There were so many little ones on set, ranging from 9 to 12 months, and it was simply amazing to see them having fun — crying, falling, and thoroughly enjoying themselves. It was also the first time Joyeeta Patpatia and I collaborated on a project, and it was an absolute blast. A big thank you to Dentsu and Abhijat Bharadwaj, whose fun script brought this story to life. The music, composed by Abhishek Arora, was on another level, perfectly complementing the lively spirit of the campaign.



Yash Khanna did a magical job capturing the essence on camera. When you see the film, you’ll understand how much fun the babies had on set. Working with Rohit Sharma and Ritika was an absolute delight - we’ve seen Rohit on the cricket field, but it was even more wonderful to see him so relaxed and natural on set. We look forward to creating more such exciting campaigns.”

The campaign marks a new chapter in Cetaphil Baby’s brand storytelling, emphasising emotional authenticity and shared responsibility in parenting.

Entourage Films, a women-led production house, has previously worked with brands such as Hero Vida, Amazon, Netflix, Taj, Britannia, Pizza Hut, Godrej, and TVS, continuing to build its reputation for heartfelt, insight-driven storytelling.