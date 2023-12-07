Cetaphil puts a spotlight on skincare with 'Hum Skin Ke Sune, Tum Dil Ki Suno' campaign

The TVC aims to connect with Indian women through a jingle highlighting the moisturising lotion range.
Cetaphil, a skincare brand, has launched its latest TVC campaign, Hum Skin Ki Sune Tum, Tum Dil Ki Suno. The ad film revolves around the challenges faced by women on a daily basis that includes difficult working hours, changing weather conditions and the impact these factors can have on their skin.
In line with these challenges, the brand talks about solutions for combating skin dryness in these demanding conditions with Cetaphil’s moisturising lotion. The 360-degree campaign has launched across television, digital, press and other mediums.
Conceptualised by the Jio Creative Labs, the narrative unfolds through a conversation between an aunt and her pilot niece, delving into the trials of navigating life's demands with sensitive skin. It shows how important it is to take care of skin, especially when life gets busy. It features Cetaphil's moisturising lotion defending against the five signs of skin sensitivity, enabling individuals to pursue their ambitions without compromising on their skincare needs.
Raghavendra Sadashiva, managing director, India and South Asia, commented, "We wanted to emphasise the challenges faced by consumers with sensitive skin and how Cetaphil benefits to maintain healthy and comfortable skin. The thought was to appeal to both the practical and emotional needs of these consumers and highlight our product offerings. Hum Skin Ki Sune Tum, Tum Dil Ki Suno epitomises our commitment to nurturing skin resilience, enabling individuals to radiate confidence and grace, unencumbered by external challenges.”
The TVC was officially launched at the recent Nykaaland festival. Guests were also given first-hand experience including skincare sessions, live demonstrations led by top dermatologists and a firsthand encounter with the brand's wide skincare solutions.