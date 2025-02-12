Cetaphil signs Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador for BHR collection

Cetaphil, a skin care brand, announced actress Rashmika Mandanna as the brand’s ambassador for its Bright Healthy Radiance (BHR) range.

The partnership encourages individuals to focus on their strengths rather than perceived flaws. In a world of social media and virtual calls, Cetaphil urges people to shift their perspective and #CHOOSEYOURBRIGHTSIDE, promoting self-confidence and positivity.

Speaking about her association with Cetaphil, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am thrilled to partner with Cetaphil, a brand that I personally have been using for years and also that truly celebrates natural beauty and understands sensitive skin. The Bright Healthy Radiance range aligns perfectly with my belief in embracing one’s true self by feeling confident in your own skin”

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Raghvendra Sadashiva [GM Galderma India] stated: “Rashmika embodies the spirit of our Bright Healthy Radiance range with her genuine positivity and vibrancy. Together, we are committed to empowering individuals to break free from self-doubt and embrace their individuality while providing effective skincare solutions that cater to sensitive skin.”

Cetaphil claims that its Bright Healthy Radiance Perfecting Serum helps reduce dark spots and even out skin tone. According to the brand, the serum is clinically tested to show visible results in 14 days by targeting dark spots caused by sun exposure, aging, and hormonal changes. Cetaphil also states that the product offers dual protection—shielding the skin from pollution during the day and repairing blue light damage at night.

Additionally, Cetaphil has launched a brand video featuring Rashmika Mandanna. These visuals showcase the benefits of the BHR range while encouraging consumers to prioritise self-care.