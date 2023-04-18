Chaayos unveils #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign with launch of a new product

Exploring unexpected moments of magic, #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai features two short films as well as a series of engagements through a digital-led campaign. In the first film, we show two girls having a conversation at Chaayos, where one girl is snacking and the other one is having her Chai Frappe. Suddenly, one of them spots three monks performing Tai Chi inside the café holding chai cups. The girl excitedly calls out Chaayos mein ‘Tai-Chai’ ho raha hai! The conversation leads to the discovery of Chai Frappe and the realization if Chai and Frappe can happen, then a Tai Chi class in a Chaayos café can also happen. The second film shows an Astronaut standing in line for his cup of Chai at Chaayos. He is seemingly looking out of place in his spacesuit. As one on-looker gawks at the situation, his friend tells him anything is possible, including the unbelievable combination of Chai and Frappe, emphasizing that #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai.