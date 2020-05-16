Challenges of creating content from home in light of the covid-19 crisis

Aditya began the discussion by pointing out that for most content creators, creating from home is a habit, but with an agency – it’s a bit more structured, so the way we think and create content has changed. “WFH has been a new revolution for some of us,” began Das. “When working from an agency, there’s always the fact that everyone came together over a coffee to create new things. When we started working from home, we made sure we did a lot of video calls to get used to the new system,” he says. “We wanted to give people the feeling of togetherness. We took to it as one big new experiment because essentially, as creative people, we love challenges. It becomes important to brief someone in detail when working remotely since our thought processes tend to be different,” says Das. He added that they missed their chai-sutta breaks and that the travel time being cut, saved them at least 3-4 hours while traveling to client offices.