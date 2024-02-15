Chalo app unveils 'Board. Relax. Chalo' campaign for Best Chalo Airport Express

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a division of Publicis Group India, manages the mandate for the campaign.
Chalo app has launched Board. Relax. Chalo video campaign for Best Chalo Airport Express, with a mandate given to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Group India. The campaign aims to create awareness amongst business and leisure travellers, encouraging them to experience the service provided by the Airport Express at Mumbai airport.
Chalo is an app that tracks buses live and provides mobile ticketing solutions for bus tickets and bus passes.
Each film highlights different facilities available to travellers for a comfortable journey to their destination. Along with guaranteed reclining seats for maximum comfort, travellers also have designated spaces for their luggage and USB ports for charging their personal electronic devices.
Passengers can book their seats by scanning a code and boarding the designated bus. Booking can also be done in advance through various channels, including counters outside airport terminals, the BEST Chalo App, and the web portal.
Talking about how Chalo intends to make travel hassle-free, Kartick Krishnamurthy, head of marketing, Chalo, added, “The campaign aims to encourage people to choose the new premium airport bus service as their preferred mode of transportation. We want people to view Airport Express as a comfortable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly ride to their destination from the airport.”
Speaking about the campaign, Chandani Samdaria, executive creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Our campaign for Airport Express unveils the features through a series of snappy short films, each highlighting a unique aspect. We created a Chalo ring for every climax to ensure the brand lingers in travellers' minds post flight. Our aim was to make every arrival memorable with Airport Express.”
The Airport Express operates about 230 trips, with plans for expansion in the near future. As Mumbai continues to evolve as a global hub of commerce and tourism, the Airport Express aims to become the preferred mode of transportation for discerning travellers seeking comfortable, convenient, and sustainable journeys.
CEO: Paritosh Srivastava
CSO: Snehasis Bose
CCO: Rohit Malkani
EVP: Samir Shanbhag
Strategic Planning: Neeraj Sharma, Digvijay Dube
Creative: Chandani Samdaria, Mustafa Shaikh, Anwesha Dutta, Rohit Suryawanshi
Account Management: Shiv Chitkara, Akshita Kaul, Sharmila Kale, Meghna Danu
Executive Agency Producer: Rahebar Sonawalla
Production House: Qissa Studio
Director: Chinmaya Sharma
Producer: Lakshya Kapoor