Chalo appoints DViO Digital as its digital agency on record

The mandate puts DViO in charge of the brand's digital & social media management.
DViO Digital, a leading creative-tech and digital-first marketing agency, has been appointed as the digital (creative) agency for Chalo, India’s #1 public transport technology company based out of Mumbai. The mandate puts DViO in charge of the brand's digital & social media management. The primary focus of the campaigns across all platforms will be to generate awareness among bus users and bus operators alike and increase app downloads.
DViO will be involved in developing a digital-first brand and creative campaigns, enhancing Chalo's reputation as a reliable brand in the mobility space. In addition, the agency will also be responsible for creating campaign strategy, ideating for co-branded activations, and performance campaign management i.e. deploying digital media for the effective distribution of the content to build TOM, preference and divert traffic to the website.
Founded by Vinayak Bhavnani, Mohit Dubey, Priya Singh Dubey, and Dhruv Chopra in 2014, Chalo offers real-time bus tracking as well as digital payments in buses through the Chalo App and the Chalo Card. It has a presence in 40 cities across 13 Indian states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and others.
Sowmya Iyer, founder & CEO, DViO Digital, said, “At DViO Digital, we lead brands through digital transformation and assist businesses in their growth journeys. A lot goes behind establishing a brand online and creating active conversations. With our unique creative strategy, media campaigns and content creation at play, we are sure to establish Chalo as a tech-forward, customer-focused brand in the market.”
Dhruv Chopra, CMO, Chalo, said, “We are delighted to onboard DViO Digital as our digital partner. Chalo is in the phase where the company is rapidly growing its footprint in the country. In DViO we saw the right team with a fantastic blend of speed and execution and strategic understanding that can help us reach our ambitious goals. We are glad to partner with them and look forward to an exciting journey together."