Chalo launches new campaign titled #HarSafarKaDigitalHumsafar

Chalo, a transport technology company aims to make everyday bus travel more reliable, convenient, and seamless for millions of Indians has released a new campaign called #HarSafarKaDigitalHumsafar, conceptualised and created by Gravity Integrated. It features two films inspired by real consumer stories highlighting how its technology is impacting everyday bus travel.
Both videos feature how Chalo App's real-time tracking feature empowers commuters to plan their journeys effectively, reducing waiting times and ensuring a travel experience. It enables individuals to coordinate their schedules more effectively, ensuring they arrive at their destinations on time. Whether it's a son who ensures that he reaches on time to pick up his mother or a teenage girl reassuring her father about the arrival of the bus, the real-time tracking feature offers peace of mind and convenience.
“Millions of people use buses every day in India to earn their livelihoods, meet families, and go to school, college, and tuition. Chalo’s technology is not only making it so much easier to travel by bus but is also creating a massive social impact on cities and communities. This campaign resonates with Chalo's commitment to making bus travel better for everyone. With live bus tracking, Chalo continues to set new standards in the realm of urban transportation, making journeys more efficient and stress-free,” said, Kartick Krishnamurthy, head of marketing, Chalo.
“Buses are the lifelines of most cities and towns in India. They help decongest traffic, help create economic opportunities for people who don't have personal transport and help families stay in touch. Chalo's technology is powering these buses and making travel better for everyone. We wanted to tell the human side of the technology story taking inspiration from real life examples. Along with these films, we are rolling out a 360 degree campaign that helps narrate Chalo's story to not just consumers but also to government bodies, mobility influencers and the media at large”- Prashanth Challapalli, founder & CEO, Gravity Integrated.
According to the release, it currently has operations in over 50 cities across India and 5 international cities. In Mumbai, which is one of the largest markets where Chalo is present, over 45% of daily bus travellers use the Chalo App - a testament to its usefulness in improving daily travel.