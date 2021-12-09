Characters of Netflix show ‘Aranyak’ revealed in a unique OOH campaign

Every day, a new character of the show is revealed on billboards across Mumbai.
To build curiosity around its upcoming thriller show ‘Aranyak’, leading streaming platform Netflix has rolled out an interesting OOH campaign. Every day, a new character of the show is revealed on billboards across Mumbai.
Netflix is known for its creative marketing and this outdoor campaign attempts to make its mark too. These outdoor ads are more likely to be noticed by the people than the usual billboards.
‘Aranyak’ is slated to release today (December 10). It is a story about a foreign tourist disappearing in a misty town. A local cop ‘Kasturi’ (played by actress Raveena Tandon) joins hands with her city-bred replacement ‘Angad’, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a blood-thirsty serial-killing entity in the forest.
Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, ‘Aranyak’ is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain, Indraneil Sengupta, among others.
