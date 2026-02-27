Charged Pro debuts in India with anime-style film

Coca-cola has launched Charged Pro, a new beverage positioned in the energy and soda segment, in India. The launch is supported by an anime-inspired film created using traditional cel animation techniques.

Conceptualised by WPP OpenX in partnership with Ogilvy Gurugram and produced by Hungry Films, the film uses hand-drawn animation layered frame by frame. The narrative follows a young artist who enters an animated world inspired by Indian streets after consuming the drink.

Set in an illustrated version of Varanasi, the film combines anime-style visuals with Indian cultural elements. The animation style references classic hand-inked techniques, including layered translucent sheets and exaggerated motion lines.

Sobhanjeet Rath, senior director, Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: “Charged Pro represents readiness in the decisive moment, and we wanted the launch to express that visually. Anime gave us a format built on speed and reflex, which aligned naturally with how the brand shows up. Choosing hand-drawn animation and real Indian settings brought effort, texture, and immediacy into the storytelling. That combination shaped a launch that feels deliberate, distinctive, and true to Charged Pro.”

Sujoy Roy, chief creative officer, Ogilvy North, said: “We loved the thought that a sip could become a gateway. Anime is about aspiration exploding into action. By reimagining it with Indian texture, streets, and serendipity, we let Charged Pro unlock the hero our protagonist had already been sketching inside himself.”