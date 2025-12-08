ChatGPT rolls out its debut India brand campaign built around voice-first, everyday moments

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT’s first nationwide omnichannel brand campaign in India, highlighting its commitment to building AI for the country’s diverse audiences. The campaign goes live across TV, OTT, print, digital and out-of-home platforms over the next few weeks, placing voice and everyday local situations at the centre of its narrative.

Advertisment

The rollout follows a series of India-focused introductions from OpenAI, including Study Mode for students, the affordable ChatGPT Go subscription, and IndQA, a dedicated benchmark for evaluating AI models on Indian languages and cultural context.

The campaign features two stories that reflect how people across India are using ChatGPT to navigate challenges, build confidence and unlock new possibilities. Directed by photographer and filmmaker Bharat Sikka, the films will be available in seven Indian languages, showcasing ChatGPT’s voice and localisation strengths.

“We believe that you don’t have to speak a different language than your primary one, to access AI tools. Our focus is on making ChatGPT feel natural, intuitive and culturally aware across Indian languages. This campaign is inspired by several real life cases where ChatGPT has been a trusted tool, helping people learn, create, prepare, communicate, and grow - in the language they are most comfortable in”, said Sheeladitya Mohanty, head of marketing - India, OpenAI.

Since early November, ChatGPT Go has also been available at no cost for 12 months to eligible users in India who sign up within a limited-time promotional window, across web, Android and iOS.

The two campaign films will release in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. The first film, now live, follows a young woman using ChatGPT to prepare for a job interview. The campaign will run on television, online video, streaming platforms, digital channels, as well as print and OOH.