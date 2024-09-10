Chefs turn the tables on a clueless thief in Vinod Cookware's latest ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vinod Cookware, a cookware brand, has launched a new television commercial highlighting the SAS (Steel-Aluminium-Steel) metal technology used in its premium range. The campaign is to be aired on popular general entertainment channels like Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, and Sony Max. Conceptualised by Network Advertising and produced by 10 Films, the TVC humorously depicts a robbery gone wrong. It highlights the key features and advantages of Vinod Cookware’s premium SAS metal range, which provides consistent heat distribution and minimises food burning. Running from August 31 to September 17, the campaign aims to enhance brand recall and strengthen its connection with consumers nationwide.
Set in a hill station, Vinod Cookware's new ad film uses humour to portray a comical kitchen encounter where chefs outwit a thief, all while showcasing the brand’s SAS metal technology. The narrative highlights the cookware’s even heat distribution in a playful manner. The 45-second TVC is set to air on popular Indian TV channels and CTVs, amplifying the brand's presence by targeting high-TRP programs along with repeat telecasts such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak on Star Plus; Laughter Chef, Mishri, Mangal Lakshmi on Colors; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Pushpa Impossible on Sony SAB; and Bhagya Lakshmi, Radha Mohan, Rab Se Hai Dua on Zee TV.
The campaign also aims to connect with regional audiences by featuring a lineup of popular Marathi shows on Star Pravah and Zee Marathi, ensuring broad engagement across diverse viewer segments. Additionally, the TVC will be aired on Hindi and Marathi movie channels, including Star Gold, Sony MAX, Zee Cinema, and Pravah Pictures. To further strengthen brand sustenance, Vinod Cookware will leverage digital and OTT platforms like Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar to showcase the ad film.
Shayondeep Pal, CCO of Network Advertising, shared, "The idea was to move away from the typical 'happy-family-mother-in-the-kitchen' films and explore new ways to communicate the SAS metal technology. By showcasing the ‘Steel-Aluminium-Steel’ layering that evenly spreads heat, we aimed to demonstrate how this product reduces the risk of food burning. The unique narrative of a protagonist caught in a kitchen heist brings a humorous touch to the product demonstration. We were fortunate to have a talented cast that nailed the timing—crucial for humor to succeed.”
Shouvik Basu, founder and executive producer of 10 Films, added, “The concept of merging a robbery scene with cookware in a hill station setting was a fresh and exciting challenge. It required careful casting and seamless storytelling to shift the audience’s focus from the heist to the utility of Vinod Cookware. The shoot was a perfect balance of humor and product integration, and we are proud to have worked alongside Network Advertising in delivering this memorable film.”
Sunil Agarwal, director of Vinod Cookware, said, “At Vinod Cookware, we have always upheld the highest standards of quality and functionality, and our SAS Metal range is a testament to that commitment. Through this new campaign, we aim to communicate the core values that define our brand—quality, reliability, safety, and sustainability. By integrating wholesome humor into our messaging, we’re reinforcing to consumers that Vinod Cookware remains a trusted partner in Indian kitchens, dedicated to enhancing their cooking experience with products they can rely on.”