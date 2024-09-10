Chefs turn the tables on a clueless thief in Vinod Cookware's latest ad

Vinod Cookware, a cookware brand, has launched a new television commercial highlighting the SAS (Steel-Aluminium-Steel) metal technology used in its premium range. The campaign is to be aired on popular general entertainment channels like Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, and Sony Max. Conceptualised by Network Advertising and produced by 10 Films, the TVC humorously depicts a robbery gone wrong. It highlights the key features and advantages of Vinod Cookware’s premium SAS metal range, which provides consistent heat distribution and minimises food burning. Running from August 31 to September 17, the campaign aims to enhance brand recall and strengthen its connection with consumers nationwide.