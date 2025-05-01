Cheil India is now Cheil SWA Group

After more than two decades of growth in India, Cheil has announced its evolution into the Cheil SWA Group. This change represents a structural adjustment and a strategic expansion of capabilities to offer a wider range of marketing solutions.

The newly formed Cheil SWA Group aims to provide advertising and marketing services across various sectors. Starting as an agency focused on Samsung in 2003, Cheil has expanded its operations in India. The company states its approach involves integrating creative, media, and data capabilities to impact client brands. This client-focused approach has led Cheil to develop business partnerships with a focus on achieving measurable business results.

The Cheil SWA Group will be led by Carlos LimSeob Chung, president and CEO. Jitender Dabas has been appointed CEO of Cheil X and will oversee agencies within the Cheil SWA Group. Mandeep Sharma has been named COO of Cheil India, with a focus on business transformation, customer experience, and CRM practices.

The formation of Cheil SWA Group follows a period of growth for the company, including organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The group states that this positions it at the intersection of creativity, technology, and business strategy to address current marketing needs.

The restructured Cheil will deliver value through seven specialised companies, each providing specific expertise for holistic solutions in the areas of:

Strategic creative and integrated marketing

Digital transformation and e-commerce solutions

Data-driven performance marketing

Advanced content production and immersive experiences

Retail design and in-store excellence

Influencer engagement and social media amplification

Technology development and implementation

Cheil SWA Group Companies

Samsung Business (Cheil India): Established in 2003 as Samsung's dedicated agency, Cheil India has been instrumental in Samsung's remarkable success in the Indian market. The company offers comprehensive integrated marketing solutions across creative, digital, strategy, retail, and brand experiences, continually setting new standards in the industry.

Creative & Strategy (Cheil X): While Cheil India remains dedicated to serving Samsung, Cheil X extends the group's expertise to Global and Indian clients beyond Samsung. This full-service agency uniquely blends Korean precision with an Indian soul, leveraging over 20 years of experience in the local market to not just grasp the nuances of the Indian consumer landscape to deliver seamless solutions across the marketing funnel. The recent expansion into Mumbai market underscores its commitment to becoming a leading player in the Indian advertising industry.

Digital Marketing /Tech (Experience Commerce): Acquired in 2017, this Mumbai-based digital marketing agency is renowned for its expertise in digital marketing strategies that elevate brands' online presence, and technology solutions through its Offshore Development Center (ODC) that supports the entire Cheil Network. Over the past three years, EC has consistently achieved double-digit growth, cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing entities within the Cheil SWA Group.

Content Production & VFX (CYLNDR): A comprehensive content production hub focusing on full-service production, post-production, and new-age content for the virtual world. CYLNDR specialises in VFX and CGI-related work, and provides a state-of-the-art shooting studio with in-house online and offline editing suites, offering clients end-to-end content creation capabilities.

Digital media & Influencer marketing: A specialised digital media arm with 300+ experts offering integrated solutions at the intersection of media, creative, and technology. It excels in performance marketing, D2C solutions, and influencer marketing, with strong, robust tech-based offerings for influencer campaigns and end-to-end e-commerce solutions for D2C brands.

Retail design & Performance (NewRx): Masters of retail design and branding, NewRx offers a wide array of services designed to bolster retail and brand development. Their comprehensive offerings include design, in-store communications, product displays, store developments, retail production, and innovation, ensuring seamless project execution from concept to completion and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Cheil GDC (Global Data Center): Specialising in data-driven marketing strategies aimed at enhancing performance, Cheil GDC collects and analyses real-time digital data to formulate actionable insights and strategies. These are executed through automated marketing platforms with continuous measurement of consumer responses, creating an iterative process that ensures increased efficiency and effectiveness for clients.

This strategic realignment will position Cheil SWA Group to partner with businesses across diverse sectors while becoming a magnet for top industry talent. By breaking down silos between specialised marketing disciplines, the group offers clients a simplified yet sophisticated approach to navigating complex marketing challenges.

"Today's marketing landscape demands integrated thinking and specialized execution," says Carlos LimSeob Chung, President and CEO of Cheil SWA Group. "Our transformation into Cheil SWA Group is a natural evolution of our capabilities, allowing us to offer clients seamless access to world-class expertise across every touchpoint of the consumer journey."