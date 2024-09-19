Cheil India launches youth anthem featuring Samsung Galaxy A series

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G feature the new circle to search with Google, allowing users to easily obtain information by circling images or text. The IP67 rating protects against dust and accidental water exposure. The devices offer enhanced low-light photography with improved triple cameras for bright, sharp, and detailed Nightography. Samsung Knox Vault provides robust security with a Secure Processor and a new security memory chip, safeguarding data from software and hardware attacks. Additionally, the Galaxy A35 and A55 include Samsung Wallet, offering a secure and convenient payment method for users in India.