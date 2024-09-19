Cheil India launches youth anthem featuring Samsung Galaxy A series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cheil India has just unveiled a new campaign that captures the vibe of Gen Z, while highlighting the features of Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G. Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are smartphones with a range of features such as circle to search, IP67 rating, Nightography, Samsung Knox Vault, and Samsung Wallet.
The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G feature the new circle to search with Google, allowing users to easily obtain information by circling images or text. The IP67 rating protects against dust and accidental water exposure. The devices offer enhanced low-light photography with improved triple cameras for bright, sharp, and detailed Nightography. Samsung Knox Vault provides robust security with a Secure Processor and a new security memory chip, safeguarding data from software and hardware attacks. Additionally, the Galaxy A35 and A55 include Samsung Wallet, offering a secure and convenient payment method for users in India.
Aditya Babbar, vice president, MX Business, Samsung India said, "Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G epitomise Samsung's commitment to enhancing user experiences through democratisation of innovation, product experience, and affordability. Our awesome anthem highlights how these devices empower Gen Z to elevate their experiences and embrace their full potential."
This musical showcases people who live boldly and seek excellence. The film follows a group of friends who use the Galaxy A55 and A35 5G’s features—like Private Share, IP67 rating, durability, Nightography, and Samsung Wallet—to enhance their adventures.