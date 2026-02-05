Cheil India unveils CGI-led film for Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

Cheil India has released a CGI-driven campaign film to introduce the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G under the campaign platform ‘Fame Up’.

The campaign targets young creators and hustlers who remain largely unseen despite consistent effort. It frames visibility and recognition as the central theme, positioning the smartphone as a tool that enables users to stand out.

Set in an urban environment, the film opens with the ground splitting apart as the Galaxy F70e 5G rises on a circular platform. The device ascends past the city skyline before a spotlight fixes on it, signalling elevation and focus. The film closes with the line, “It’s time to Fame Up.”



The Galaxy F70e 5G is highlighted with features such as a portrait-focused camera, a 6000mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate, which are woven into the visual narrative rather than demonstrated directly.

Through CGI-led storytelling, the campaign uses elevation and spotlighting as metaphors for progress and visibility, aligning the device with the aspirations of a creator-first audience.