Cheil India's campaign for MG Hector brings alive the theme of ‘It’s a Human Thing’

The launch encompasses all consumer touchpoints with its 360 degree approach.
Cheil India’s new campaign for MG Motor India focuses on launching the Next-Gen Hector as the car designed to indulge you with one of a kind automotive experiences. When the MG Hector was first launched in 2019, it not only marked the entry of the marquee British brand into the country but it also set standards for the Indian automobile market with its unique approach of humanizing technology.
Anchored in the brand’s DNA of ‘It’s a Human Thing’, the campaign brings alive the idea of indulgence that the Next-Gen Hector offers to its consumers. Emphasizing the new offering’s seamless integration of luxury and technology – that pamper consumers like never before. The launch encompasses all consumer touchpoints with its 360 degree approach, and by leveraging funnel marketing strategy the brand is creating bespoke communication optimized for each platform.
Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, MG Motor India opines – “At MG, we always believe in driving ahead of the curve by bringing exciting experiences to our customers every time. When we first launched the Hector, we aimed to transform the relationship between the driver and the vehicle by introducing India’s First Internet Car. Now, the Next-Gen Hector takes another leap in this direction. Raising the game with a bold new look, infotainment experiences, technological advances that includes ADAS Level 2 capabilities that make driving even more pleasurable and indulgent, thereby more ‘pampering’.”
Speaking about the latest campaign, Sean Joseph Colaco, executive creative director at Cheil India, said, “The Next-Gen MG Hector is now more ‘Human’ than ever! With a new look and brand new technology that indulges, pampers and spoils you. Through the playful antics of our two characters, a butler and his young employer, we demonstrate exactly how much the Next-Gen Hector caters to your every whim and fancy. Shot in and around London, this slice of British aristocratic life, seemed like the perfect setting to demonstrate the ‘royal treatment’ the Next-Gen Hector gives you.”
“Carrying the story of ‘It’s a Human Thing’ seamlessly was never going to be easy. Especially when you want it to be better than the previous year commercials. I am delighted that we have been able to crack the code and create an enjoyable film that continues to keep the brand’s core values intact and is as enjoyable and entertaining as the previous years” - added Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.