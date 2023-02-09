Cheil India's campaign for MG Hector brings alive the theme of ‘It’s a Human Thing’

Speaking about the latest campaign, Sean Joseph Colaco, executive creative director at Cheil India, said, “The Next-Gen MG Hector is now more ‘Human’ than ever! With a new look and brand new technology that indulges, pampers and spoils you. Through the playful antics of our two characters, a butler and his young employer, we demonstrate exactly how much the Next-Gen Hector caters to your every whim and fancy. Shot in and around London, this slice of British aristocratic life, seemed like the perfect setting to demonstrate the ‘royal treatment’ the Next-Gen Hector gives you.”