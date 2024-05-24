Cheil India's latest TV campaign for JK Tyre honours the essence that brings all Indians together

“Our insight about JK tyres enabling human connections was strong. So staying true to the brand’s ‘Desh ka tyre’ positioning, we decided to make a grand film which evokes a sense of pride in every Indian. Through our protagonist riding across the length and breadth of the country, we showcased the entire range of JK tyres rolling through diverse landscapes of India. On the way he has heart-warming interactions with people across various regions. These moments, along with the soulful track sung by Mohit Chauhan, drive the emotional connect of the film,” says Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India.