Cheil India's latest TV campaign for JK Tyre honours the essence that brings all Indians together

The communication is based on an anthemic song by Mohit Chauhan, with lyrics by Amit Gujral, CMO, JK Tyre.
JK Tyre is one of the largest tyre manufacturers in India, making tyres for a range of vehicles like premium passenger cars, SUVs, two-wheelers, farm vehicles, trucks, buses, etc.
“The agency presented several routes, but one insight resonated with the collective team very strongly. In this age where we are all becoming individual islands, it is the roads that keep us connected with each other. Running from the north most tip of India to the last bend down the south, roads are a force of connection across India. And thus was born the idea: India meets India,” says Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India.
“Our insight about JK tyres enabling human connections was strong. So staying true to the brand’s ‘Desh ka tyre’ positioning, we decided to make a grand film which evokes a sense of pride in every Indian. Through our protagonist riding across the length and breadth of the country, we showcased the entire range of JK tyres rolling through diverse landscapes of India. On the way he has heart-warming interactions with people across various regions. These moments, along with the soulful track sung by Mohit Chauhan, drive the emotional connect of the film,” says Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India.
To make this narrative tug at the heart of every Indian, the brand roped in director Bharatbala, who is renowned for taking India to the world through his vision over the years and continues to do so even today and overlaid it with an anthemic track sung by Mohit Chauhan.
Credits
Agency: Cheil India
Chief Operating Officer: Sanjeev Jasani
Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong
Chief Growth Officer: Neeraj Bassi
National Creative Director: Amit Nandwani
Vice President, Head of Operations: Kanika
Creative team: Jitendra Kumar Kaushik, Devdas Nair, Suryansh Sharma
Account Management Team: Paras Anil Sunneja, Navita Johari, and Harsh Girdhar