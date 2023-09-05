Cheil India’s new campaign for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G says ‘Shor no more’

“Samsung has always set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and making technology accessible and appealing for everyone. With the aim to make India future-ready we introduced the Galaxy A14 5G, a smartphone that provides a holistic 5G experience to the Indian consumer with an array of exciting features. The unique ‘Voice Focus’ feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. This unique feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translates to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone’ ” says Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India.