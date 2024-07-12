Cheil X launches a new campaign to highlight MG Hector’s low cost of maintenance and high resale value

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Cheil X has launched a communication campaign to showcase the MG Hector’s low cost of maintenance and great resale value. The bedrock of the campaign are the two films which convey the message that MG Hector delivers the most bang for the buck in its category.
MG Hector is the flagship car from the house of JSW MG Motor India. Launched in India in 2019, it disrupted the market with its first-in-class technology offering, under the positioning “It’s a human thing.” The first connected car that came loaded with several tech features and took the whole segment by surprise. A car that established a new benchmark in the mid-sized SUV segment.
"The MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, has become one of the most sought-after SUVs among Indian car buyers, as it seamlessly combines luxury, efficiency, and a bold, robust design with advanced tech features. We are excited to bring value for money campaign to life with our partner, Cheil X. This campaign aims to highlight the MG Hector’s standout offerings, such as its low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), high resale value, and exceptional quality. Our focus is to showcase how the MG Hector delivers an unparalleled driving experience, meeting the diverse needs of our customers while offering great value,” says Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, JSW MG Motor India.
The face of the campaign is a couple of films that use humour to drive home the point that MG Hector is a genuine value for money car. Both films use slice of the life, relatable situations to convey the message. The first film, through a banter between two neighbors, highlights how Hector comes with a low maintenance cost of just Rs 500 per month, which is 10-20% lesser than a hatchback (As per NielsonIQ cost of ownership survey - Dec'23). The second film is a conversation between 2 friends, and shows how Hector has an incredible resale value of up to 74% after 3 years (As per Droom study 2024). The films are part of a communication mix that also includes print, digital and social media campaigns.
Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil X, says, “While MG Hector is loved by its owners and admired by all, not many know that Hector has an unbelievably low maintenance cost and the highest resale value in its segment. We wanted these messages to be a pleasant revelation for our target audience, a delightful discovery. Our films convey the Hector value for money story in a light-hearted, yet relatable manner. The films depict a slice-of-life banter between a Hector owner and a friend. A tinge of humour and brilliant acting make the situations come alive.”
Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil X added, “We have dialled up the humour to home in the point that we (Indians) are value seekers and this insight has turbocharged the narrative of these films. The campaign puts it into words what we already know that we can’t pass up a product that is value for money”.
