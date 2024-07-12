Cheil X launches a new campaign to highlight MG Hector’s low cost of maintenance and high resale value

The face of the campaign is a couple of films that use humour to drive home the point that MG Hector is a genuine value for money car. Both films use slice of the life, relatable situations to convey the message. The first film, through a banter between two neighbors, highlights how Hector comes with a low maintenance cost of just Rs 500 per month, which is 10-20% lesser than a hatchback (As per NielsonIQ cost of ownership survey - Dec'23). The second film is a conversation between 2 friends, and shows how Hector has an incredible resale value of up to 74% after 3 years (As per Droom study 2024). The films are part of a communication mix that also includes print, digital and social media campaigns.