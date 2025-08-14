Cheil X launches ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign to promote JSW MG electric vehicles

Cheil X has launched a new campaign for JSW MG Motor India, titled ‘EV Sahi Hai’, to promote consumer confidence in electric vehicles. The first phase includes 10 testimonial films featuring EV owners, highlighting benefits such as cost savings, lower environmental impact, affordability, and a better driving experience, with the message ‘EV Sahi Hai’. Inspired by the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (AMFI) ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ campaign, ‘EV Sahi Hai’ aims to encourage EV adoption across the country.

Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “JSW MG Motor India is among the first movers into the EV segment and has been at the forefront of creating a conducive ecosystem through innovative disruptions. Since then, we have traversed a long journey and now intend to proactively communicate the positive stories of EV ownership in India through the unique ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign. This campaign highlights how the EV revolution boosted savings, reduced environmental impact, enhanced affordability, and delivered a superior driving experience. We are confident that this campaign will be a catalyst for expanding EV volumes and accelerating widespread adoption.”

Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil X, said, “While most people agree that EV is the future, there are many misconceptions that stop them from buying one. To get more people to switch to EVs, we must remove these perception barriers. We believe there’s no stronger voice than that of real, satisfied customers to give a persuasive push to the fence-sitters. So, we decided to create a campaign that brings together unique experiences of EV owners from across India. We hope their stories will connect strongly with the viewers and reassure them about EV being the right choice.”

Kanika, vice president and head of operations at Cheil X Delhi, added, “At Cheil X, we believe in the power of authentic storytelling to drive meaningful change. The ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign for JSW MG Motor India is a testament to our commitment to crafting impactful narratives that resonate with consumers. By leveraging genuine consumer testimonials, we’ve created a campaign that not only dispels myths about electric vehicles but also inspires confidence and accelerates adoption. This is more than an advertising campaign—it’s a movement to shape the future of mobility.”

The films will be promoted digitally and on TV, with the second phase of the campaign rolling out soon.

