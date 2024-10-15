Cheil X launches 'Live Business Class' campaign for MG Windsor

Cheil X announced the launch of a new campaign for India’s first CUV, the MG Windsor, in collaboration with JSW MG Motor India. The campaign, titled "Live Business Class," compares the driving experience of the MG Windsor to the comfort and elegance of traveling in business class on an airplane, focusing on luxury and sophistication in travel.

The campaign film introduces the MG Windsor as a business-class experience, bringing this level of luxury to the road and making it accessible to Indian consumers. It will roll out across various digital platforms featuring a series of eight engaging films that centre around a family of four, a mother, father, their 8-year-old daughter, and a grandfather, who embark on enriching journeys enhanced by the vehicle's innovative features, including the Infinity View Glass Roof, Aero-lounge seats with a 135-degree recline, and the 15.6-inch GrandView infotainment screen.

Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil X, who has penned the lyrics, remarks, “The moment we sat inside the Windsor EV, it felt like the business class of a plane. And so the line ‘Live Business Class’ was born. The launch film brings alive the idea by juxtaposing airline business class shots with the premium luxury experience offered by the car. A heart-warming song captures the feeling of being inside the Windsor EV. What follows is a series of light-hearted ads where each ad highlights its industry-first features through playful banter of characters in the family.”

Commenting on the campaign, Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The 'Live Business Class' campaign is all about redefining premium travel. Our goal is to create a connection with consumers who aspire to elevate their driving experience, much like traveling business class on an airplane. Similarly, with the MG Windsor, we aim to bring a world-class experience to Indian roads, one that combines luxury, innovation, and sustainability. MG Windsor is not just a car, it's a lifestyle choice for those who appreciate indulgence in every aspect of their travel. This campaign reflects how we envision the future of travel, where comfort, premiumness and technology come together seamlessly.”

Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil X-Delhi said “The campaign taps into the aspiration of India beyond the metros, and makes the premium travel experience, akin to business class, available to everybody. It’s a completely reimagined approach to travel where the spotlight is back on how you feel when you are inside the car. Live business class builds on the indulgence and experience of immersive travel.”

The launch followed a two-month teaser phase across digital and social media, featuring influencer collaborations, engaging content, and teaser videos, which built anticipation for the new automotive comfort standard.

The MG Windsor offers several industry-first features, focusing on comfort and technology. It includes Aero Lounge seats with a 135° recline, a 604-liter boot, an IP67-certified 38kWh battery, and four driving modes. The car also features a 15.6-inch touch display and an Infinity View Glass Roof. The MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform provides over 100 AI voice commands in multiple Indian languages, 80+ connected features, and smart controls for a tech-driven experience. Its 2700 mm wheelbase enhances the spacious feel of the CUV.