Cheil’s experience commerce bags digital and media mandate for EVEREADY

Winning through a multi-agency pitch, Experience Commerce will manage Digital, Social and Media Mandate for EVEREADY’s battery, flashlights and lighting business units.
Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the annual digital and media mandate for EVEREADY Industries India Ltd, a pioneering name in portable energy and lighting solutions. The account, to be managed by EC's Mumbai office, will encompass an extensive range of services, including social media management, online reputation management (ORM), SEO, website maintenance, and comprehensive media planning and buying for EVEREADY’s battery, flashlights, and lighting business units.
EVEREADY with its rich heritage spanning over a century, stands as a beacon in the battery segment, commanding over 50% of India's market share. Prioritizing safety, EVEREADY recently launched a campaign titled "Awaaz Uthaney Ka Power" to promote its newly introduced flashlight featuring a high-decibel siren. The EVEREADY Siren Torch emits a loud 100dB safety alarm when the user pulls the attached keychain in a distressing situation.
Renowned for past iconic campaigns like "Give Me Red" and "Khelenge Toh Seekhenge," the brand has been an integral part of the Indian advertising landscape, resonating deeply with audiences across generations. Setting new benchmarks in innovation, EVEREADY has become an inseparable part of daily life for the masses. Experience Commerce aims to elevate EVEREADY's digital presence, spotlighting its manufacturing excellence backed by globally benchmarked technology platforms. The partnership seeks to boost EVEREADY’s digital engagement and revenue through innovative strategies.
As the retainership agency, Experience Commerce aims to elevate EVEREADY’s digital presence by leveraging its expertise to enhance brand awareness and engagement. The agency plans to create interactive content tailored to EVEREADY’s target audience across various social media platforms, amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns. Additionally, EC will assume responsibility for managing EVEREADY’s website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, alongside hosting and domain management.
EVEREADY’s commitment to quality is evident through its adherence to globally benchmarked technology platforms and best-in-class operating standards. The brand’s expansive product portfolio, encompassing flashlights, consumer and professional lighting solutions, electrical accessories, and batteries, has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & SBU Head, Battery & Flashlight, EVEREADY Industries India Ltd., quoted, "As a brand deeply rooted in innovation and consumer-centricity, EVEREADY continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of our audience. We recognize the pivotal role of digital in our growth journey and are delighted to join forces with Experience Commerce. Their passion and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."
EC's strategic approach centers on enhancing brand visibility and fostering engaging social interactions. By expanding EVEREADY's digital footprint across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, EC aims to connect effectively with the brand's diverse audience. Utilizing cutting-edge tools and insights, Experience Commerce will craft tailored social media strategies and high-impact campaigns designed to resonate with EVEREADY's audience base.
Andrew D’mellow, Vice President of Business Development at Experience Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with our new partner EVEREADY. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering integrated services and driving meaningful engagement for brands. With our expertise and EVEREADY's forward-looking approach, we are poised to elevate EVEREADY's digital presence to new heights."
Experience Commerce, with over 17 years of industry experience, is a dynamic full-service digital agency dedicated to providing end-to-end strategic marketing solutions. By combining strategy, creative, and technology expertise, EC strives to create immersive brand experiences that drive revenue and engage consumers.