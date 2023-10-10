Cheil's Experience Commerce bags World Cup Media mandate for MRF on Hotstar

Umesh Bopche, CEO of Experience Commerce, stated, "I have a profound love for cricket, and this being the biggest cricketing tournament (the World Cup), makes this deal exceptionally significant to me. We are ecstatic to announce our resounding triumph in securing prime advertising real estate on Hotstar for MRF Tyres during the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. Our vision is to achieve unparalleled brand recall and reach new heights with our strategically placed ads. Watching MRF ads during the matches will undoubtedly evoke that familiar feeling of trust, legacy, and dependability. MRF has entrusted us with their vision, and we are committed to elevating the MRF brand to iconic status, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide."