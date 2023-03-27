Chennai Super Kings sign up playR as Official Merchandise Partner

As part of this, playR will exclusively manufacture and sell CSK’s team wear and CSK branded cricket equipment.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed up playR as its Global Merchandising Partner for season 2023 and beyond. As part of the arrangement playR will exclusively manufacture and sell CSK’s team wear and CSK branded cricket equipment while also creating multiple fan apparel designs for CSK supporters to choose from.
playR brings a wealth of experience in creating unique and exciting merchandise that resonates with the cricketing audience. From Team and Fan Wear to Cricket Equipment to Fitness and Accessories, they have a proven track record of delivering high quality products. In addition to their expertise in product design and manufacturing, playR also has a deep understanding of the importance of sustainability and ethical practices.
“We are delighted to have signed up playR as our Global Official Merchandise Partner. We are confident that with PlayR we can provide our legion of fans exciting and quality CSK merchandise that they can proudly sport.” said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
"We are confident that this strategic alliance with Chennai Super Kings - CSK x playR for India and International market will bring success to both parties and look forward to many years of success together" said Ravi Kukreja co-founder, Director - playR.