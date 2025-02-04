Cher’s time travel goes wrong in Uber Eats’ new ad

Uber Eats has launched a new ad in Australia, featuring the American singer and actress Cher. The ad is part of the company’s Get Almost, Almost Anything campaign, which highlights that Uber Eats delivers much more than just food.

The commercial starts with Cher humming her famous 1989 song "If I Could Turn Back Time." She then stands in front of a mirror, looking at herself as if deep in thought. She then picks up her phone and searches for a time machine on Uber Eats, suggesting that she wishes she could go back in time.

Just as she is lost in her thoughts, the doorbell rings. Cher answers the door and finds an Uber Eats delivery bag waiting for her. When she looks inside, she is surprised to find a time machine. Without hesitation, she commands the machine to transport her back to the 1980s.

However, something goes wrong. Instead of arriving in the 1980s, Cher finds herself in the 1680s. She lands right on top of a cannon, covered in dirt, and surrounded by people from that time period.

The confused locals stare at her in shock. They whisper among themselves, trying to make sense of what they see. One of them says, “She’s both young and old at the same time.” Another quickly jumps to a conclusion, declaring, “She must be a witch!”

Cher quickly speaks up to defend herself, saying, "I’m not a witch, I’m an icon!" But the villagers don’t believe her. They rush to put her on trial and even take away her knee-high boots.

As the scene unfolds, the flames start to flicker, and the crowd begins chanting wildly. Just when things get intense, the ad suddenly jumps back to the present day. Cher is now calmly humming her famous song while cooking—sprinkling some thyme into her dish, playfully referencing the theme of time.

“I get approached to do commercials all the time—but the creativity and hilarity that Uber Eats presented appealed to me right away. I am really proud of the final product. I sincerely hope Uber will get me back my boots,” said Cher in a press release.

“There’s not a single syllable in showbiz that projects more star power than Cher. We reached for the stars and found a way to bring one of her most nostalgic songs and some of Cher’s most iconic outfits from her enduring career into our latest campaign,” said Uber Eats’ brand lead ANZ, Channa Goonasekara.

“This is a high watermark for our Get Almost, Almost Anything series. Cher’s performance reminds audiences that while Uber Eats can get you thyme delivered, we can’t turn back time—and as it turns out, that’s probably a good thing,” Goonasekara added.

“Uber Eats is on a mission to bring people thyme and to save them time; I can think of no better ambassador than Cher. Given her timeless appeal it is our hope that this campaign will resonate instantly and remind Australians of the host of everyday items you can get delivered with Uber Eats,” said Uber Eats’ head of marketing, Nicole Bardsley.

This 60-second commercial is the campaign's main film, but Uber Eats has also created shorter versions for social media and other digital platforms. The campaign will also include billboards and other forms of advertising.

The creative agency behind the ad is Special Sydney, which has worked on several campaigns for Uber Eats in the past. With this latest commercial, Uber Eats continues its tradition of using humour and celebrity appearances to promote its services.

Uber Eats has become known for working with famous personalities in its ads. In previous campaigns, the company has featured celebrities like Elton John, Kim Kardashian, and even sports stars.

While food is still the primary focus of their service, Uber Eats has expanded its offerings to include everyday items like groceries, personal care products, and household essentials.