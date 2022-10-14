Cheteshwar Pujara joins FantasyDangal as brand ambassador

Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote FantasyDangal as an established fantasy sports platform.
FantasyDangal, fantasy sports platforms has announced the onboarding of celebrated cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. With the collaboration, Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote FantasyDangal as an established fantasy sports platform.
Cheteshwar Pujara, an Indian international cricketer, is one of India's finest top-order batsmen. He is among the most prolific first-class cricketers to play the game, and his numbers speak for itself. Also known as Mr Dependable, Pujara is the 2nd Fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test Runs, he has scored 6792 runs in 96 Tests, including 3 Double Centuries & 18 Centuries. He scored three centuries – earning him the Man of the Series award - in India’s first Test Series Victory on Australian soil and has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for a better part of the last decade.
A batsman of rare disposition, with his love for grinding down attacks, Pujara has been India’s preferred one-down batsman for years. He is also known for his unbelievable attributes of dependability and trustworthiness in the Indian cricket scene. Hence the partnership between the batting stalwart and FantasyDangal will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the platform’s position as one of the country's most trustworthy & user-friendly fantasy sports platforms.
As a fast-developing fantasy sporting platform with 2+ Million Current Active Users, FantasyDangal aims to become India’s next-door online fantasy sports paradise. With Cricket and Kabaddi in the existing catalogue, it plans to add new sports to its repertoires, like Football and Basketball, in the coming days. Other than classic fantasy, they also have batting, bowling and Innings fantasy. The platform provides 2nd Innings fantasy with a twist where one needs to select only seven players, which involves strategy compared to selecting eleven players.
Apart from this, they have a unique loyalty program in the industry called Dangal MVP (Most Valuable Player) Program, which involves cashbacks, rewards and fully sponsored abroad trips for the users. Trips abroad and live match experiences from the stadium make this program unique, where users can experience seeing matches live, which they play on their app.
Sharing his thoughts on onboarding the famous cricketer as their brand ambassador, Ankit Anand, Business Head of FantasyDangal, said, "Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen. Besides being a world-class player, he also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with FantasyDangal's ethos. Our connection with him sets us on a journey where we picture perfection due to our never-ending efforts to excel in our field and provide the best experiences to our dedicated users."
Famous cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara commented on the partnership by saying, "Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. With FantasyDangal, you are not just playing for entertainment but also learning how to master fantasy sports. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to collaborate with such a dynamic company."
The company has also launched India's largest customer loyalty program, under which participants in fantasy sports are eligible to take entirely sponsored trips outside India for free. In addition to the numerous benefits associated with playing on FantasyDangal, the users also enjoy the benefits of lightning-fast withdrawals to enjoy their gameplay.