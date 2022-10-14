Cheteshwar Pujara joins FantasyDangal as brand ambassador

Cheteshwar Pujara, an Indian international cricketer, is one of India's finest top-order batsmen. He is among the most prolific first-class cricketers to play the game, and his numbers speak for itself. Also known as Mr Dependable, Pujara is the 2nd Fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test Runs, he has scored 6792 runs in 96 Tests, including 3 Double Centuries & 18 Centuries. He scored three centuries – earning him the Man of the Series award - in India’s first Test Series Victory on Australian soil and has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for a better part of the last decade.