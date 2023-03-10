Chiefs of Bang in the Middle and WeeBeeSocial argue over campaign credits on LinkedIn

Bang In The Middle claims ResMed India's campaign has been wrongfully credited to WeBeeSocial.
In August 2022, ResMed, a medical equipment company, released a campaign that focussed on increasing awareness about sleep care and minimising the stigma around sleep apnea.
Indian rapper and singer Baba Sehgal can be seen promoting the brand in a one-minute video that is shared across various social media platforms of ResMed.
In a recent argument that unfolded on LinkedIn, Naresh Gupta, co-founder of Bang In The Middle, said that in a media release, WeBeeSocial, a digital marketing agency, has been wrongly credited as the creator of the ad campaign.
The comment section of Gupta's post sparked an argument between WeBeeSocial’s director and head of digital marketing Shubhendu Jha and Gupta, wherein, Jha mentions his agency's contribution in the campaign- media and digital amplification.
However, Gupta is of the opinion that the media release shared by the brand should clearly specify that WeBeeSocial was only responsible for the media amplification of the said campaign and not conceptualising it.
Such instances are increasingly becoming a point of disagreement when two or more agencies are responsible for different aspects of the same brand campaign.
In December 2022, Creativeland Asia claimed dentsu falsely appropriated credit for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s campaign. The brand later clarified that Creativeland Asia, was its creative partner and led the campaign’s ideation, creation and execution.
Dentsu iProspect, on the other hand, managed media planning, buying, and 360-degree dissemination of the AM/NS India brand assets created by Creativeland Asia as part of the campaign.
These incidents highlight the importance of correct information and rightful credits being sent out by brands and their agencies when they disseminate media releases for their brand campaigns.