Chimp&z Inc bags Autocar India’s creative mandate

Commenting on the win, Angad Manchanda, CEO & co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, "We are thrilled to create unconventional digital content for a publication like Autocar India, acclaimed for its exceptional editorial content and production standards. Lavinn (co-founder) and I are both motorheads and have been ardent fans of the work Hormazd Sorabjee and his team pull off at Autocar India. We have aligned a dedicated team of motor enthusiasts who will be leading the brand here at Chimp&z Inc and we look forward to creating powerful pieces of work for the brands."