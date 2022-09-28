Chimp&z Inc bags creative and digital mandate for Tata Steel Foundation

Commenting on the win, Ashish Duggal, COO, Chimp&z Inc said, “Partnering with one of India's ﬁnest solutions-oriented foundations is a big win for our team. In the attempt to live up to the vibrant legacy of Tata Steel, it is of utmost importance to elevate the communication of Tata Steel Foundation digitally. With a collective experience of 9 years in social media management, our dedicated team will aim at creating a mark for the programs of Tata Steel Foundation by leveraging our team’s social media acumen. As we extend our digital frontiers, we look forward to magnifying their digital presence and providing effective social media outcomes through our strategic expertise.”