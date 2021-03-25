Chimp&z Inc bags digital communications mandate for Vinod Cookware

Commenting on the win, Lavinn Rajpal, MD & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, “Vinod Cookware has successfully won the trust of its consumers over the last few decades. In the digital ecosystem too, we plan to take the loyalty the brand has gained and use it to create digital connections with the new-age consumers. We are delighted that our integrated communication strategy for the brand was appreciated by Mr. Sunil Agarwal and his team and we look forward to actioning our plans for the brand."