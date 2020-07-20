Chimp&z Inc bags the digital mandate for Tata Sky Binge

Commenting about the digital launch of Tata Sky Binge, founders of Chimp&z Inc, Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda, said, “The universe of entertainment is ever-evolving. A new category of service making its way is the aggregators of multiple OTT players with the aim of being the sole intermediary platform. Tata Sky is a household name in India. We are lucky to have Tata Sky on board and now we can expand to create a 360-degree communication for the digital ecosystem of the brand with Tata Sky Binge. Establishing it as a separate entity from its parent brand on social media platforms was a well-researched strategic move. The content created for Binge will be more young, cool, smart, and witty.”