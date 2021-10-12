Chimp&z Inc wins digital mandate for Hashtag Poker & Poker Sports League

Akshay Chachra, Co-founder & CFO, Mind Sports League said, “Poker now has a robust digital presence. It's time for us to enhance our reach and spread the word that poker is more of a lifestyle that aids in the development of life skills such as decision making, recruiting, financial planning, interview skills, and risk appetite, etc. Since poker is a relatively new game in India, its acceptance and development potential are enormous. We believe in the dedicated team of Chimp&z Inc and are thrilled to embark on this new journey with them.”